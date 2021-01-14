SH1 closed for emergency works: Lorne Street, Hamilton - NZTA

Thursday, 14 January, 2021 - 11:10

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises State Highway 1 Lorne Street in Hamilton is closed until further notice, due to emergency works.

The closure will allow crews to assess a tomo which has appeared near the centreline of the SH1/Dowding Street intersection. While the cause of the tomo is unknown, there are water, stormwater, sewer and gas services below.

A detour will be in place via Ohaupo Road and Normandy Ave.

Emergency services and residents will have full access to Lorne Street.

Until the tomo and its cause are assessed it’s not possible to say how long the closure and detour will be in place.

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience.

