Appeal for photos and video of Whangamata disorder

Thursday, 14 January, 2021 - 11:55

Police investigating disorder in and around Whangamata on New Year's Eve are looking for any videos or photos taken by members of the public.

Around 22 people were arrested after events at Williamson Park, and Police continues to investigate.

As part of this we remain keen to hear from anyone who has videos or photographs of what happened which may depict those involved.

If you can help, please upload any footage or photos to 105, here https://www.police.govt.nz/105support, with Attention: Sergeant Will Hamilton.