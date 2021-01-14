Cowards who withhold information in child abuse cases should be prosecuted - SST

Thursday, 14 January, 2021 - 12:12

"It is basic human decency to speak up and protect any vulnerable child from harm, so withholding information in child abuse cases and allowing the abuse to happen by not speaking up is, put simply, a cowardly move," says Jess McVicar Co-Leader of Sensible Sentencing Trust.

McVicar says the Trust backs the abolishment of the right to silence in child abuse cases and fully supports the progression and development of the relevant legislation.

"We believe it should absolutely be mandatory for anyone withholding information to give a statement and be prosecuted if they don’t - the same precedent set in other areas of the law including with the Serious Fraud Office."

"There needs to be some form of accountability for anyone who is not co-operating during the police investigation."

"Levels of child abuse in New Zealand are horrific, our current laws do everything they can to protect the rights of the offenders - and is clearly failing to protect our children."

The Trust believes societies approach to cases of child abuse needs to drastically change - people need to speak up.

"Stop protecting those who are harming, save a life and protect the child."