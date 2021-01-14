Serious crash near Omarama

Thursday, 14 January, 2021 - 13:10

Emergency services are responding to a report of a serious single-vehicle crash, involving a vehicle towing a caravan, on the Twizel-Omarama Road near Omarama.

Police were called about 12.30pm.

Initial reports are there have been injuries.

The road will be closed and motorists should expect significant delays.

Please avoid the area if possible.