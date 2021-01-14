UNZ welcomes international student announcement

Thursday, 14 January, 2021 - 15:27

Universities New Zealand welcomes the Minister of Education’s announcement that a further 1000 tertiary-level students will be able to return to New Zealand to continue their studies.

"These students have already made a commitment to New Zealand and we look forward to welcoming them back on campus," says UNZ Chief Executive Chris Whelan. "This announcement reflects the important contribution international students make to universities, the wider community and the economy. Before last year’s events, international students made a valuable contribution to our campuses and international education was New Zealand’s fifth-largest export, contributing $5 billion to the economy and supporting around 45,000 jobs."

To be eligible to re-enter New Zealand, students must hold or have held a valid visa to study in 2020 and have studied in New Zealand in 2019 or 2020 towards their current qualification and be returning to complete their study with their current provider.

Everyone entering New Zealand will follow all COVID-19 health and safety requirements, including a 14-day stay in managed isolation and quarantine facilities.

"We are hopeful that we may be able to see further border exemptions in 2021, allowing our students to return and welcoming new ones as soon as it is safe to do so," says Chris Whelan.