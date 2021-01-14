Cricket visit a free hit for fans, Mayor Boult says - QLDC

Thursday, 14 January, 2021 - 16:27

Another visit from a top international cricket team is more good news for the district, Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Jim Boult says.

The England women’s cricket team will travel to Queenstown in February ahead of its New Zealand tour. Players will attend a nine-day training camp and play two warm-up games against a women’s New Zealand XI at Sir John Davies Oval on February 14 and 16.

Their stay comes in the wake of similar visits from the Pakistan and West Indies men’s teams.

Mayor Boult said the visit would provide a boost to the local economy and would further showcase the district to a global audience.

"I’m grateful for the support we’ve received from the government," Mayor Boult said.

"These visits have made a welcome impact and have highlighted just how special our district is. It’s terrific to see cricket being played again at the Sir John Davies Oval, one of the world’s most beautiful cricket grounds."

Women’s cricket is particularly popular throughout the Wakatipu, with high participation in local leagues sparked by, among others, former White Fern and Otago spin bowler Emma Campbell.

England are the reigning ODI World Champions after beating India in the World Cup final at Lord’s in 2017.