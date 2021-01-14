As the long dry summer period continues, so do water restrictions - TCDC

Thursday, 14 January, 2021 - 17:17

It’s been great having so many visitors and although the Christmas/New Year peak holiday period may be over, the consumption of water right around our district continues to remain high.

According to NIWA, Whitianga recorded its warmest January temperature on record last week since their records began in 1962, with the Firth of Thames also reaching high temperatures.

MetService also issued their four-week forecast last week through to early February, and for our District it's looking dry.

"While there will be some rain with the odd heavy downpour it is nowhere near enough to ease the pressure on the water supplies in the district," says Garry Towler our Council's Emergency Management Unit Manager. "We also have the latest data from the Waikato Regional Council to indicate the summer dry period will have long legs and extend through March and into April."

The New Zealand Drought Index (NZDI) map below shows that our region has been identified as experiencing a significant soil moisture deficit and therefore deemed a "hotspot". Persistent hotspot regions have the potential to develop into drought.

"We all have to carefully manage our water use for at least the next three months and stick to water conservation measures," says Mr Towler. "This we hope will get us through to Easter or we face the possibility of having the tap run dry."

Water conservation measures currently in place

Hahei, Coromandel Town, Matarangi, Whitianga, Tairua, Pauanui, Onemana and Whangamata - Sprinkler Ban (hand-held hoses only): A total ban on the use of all sprinklers, unattended hoses and irrigation systems. Hand-held hoses can be used on alternate days: If your address is an even number you can use your hose on even numbered days, and vice versa for odd numbered houses.

Thames - remains on Level 2 - Conserve Water: Residents and visitors are asked to keep using water carefully to ensure our supply continues.

A reminder that Thames Valley has a permanent total watering ban in place.

For those with water tanks it’s important to get them topped up now. We’re currently allowing some private water tankers to fill up from our Council supply stations. This is because some communities not on Council water supplies are facing some hardship gaining access to drinking water and Council has agreed to sell them water in a managed way that will not affect local supplies.

How to stay up to date

We'll continue monitoring water use in our nine urban and two rural water supply schemes regularly and reviewing our water restrictions daily. For updates on water restriction levels:

Check the signs around town and keep an eye out on your travels for updates displayed on our VMS trailers situated at:

WhangamatÄ Fire Station (pictured above)

Hahei Fire Station

Whitianga- Joan Gaskell Drive (near to The Warehouse)

Coromandel Town - Tiki Road (near the Anglican Church)

Please report water wastage and water leaks to our customer services team on 07 868 0200.

Residents and visitors are asked to comply with the water restrictions for the good of the community, but we will be looking at prosecuting where restrictions are continually ignored, despite warnings. People can be fined on conviction up to $20,000 for breaching our Water Supply Bylaw.