Car rolled on Waikato Expressway

There is likely to be some disruption to traffic following a crash this morning on the Waikato Expressway.
A single-vehicle heading southbound rolled off the road onto railway tracks around 4:15am south of Ohinewai.
The vehicle has been removed from the tracks, and the male occupant taken to hospital in critical condition.
A crash scene examination will shortly take place and this is likely to affect traffic, particularly southbound.
Motorists are asked to delay travel if possible and expect delays.
