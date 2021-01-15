Extra care required at SH1/SH29 intersection - NZTA

Friday, 15 January, 2021 - 09:50

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is urging motorists to take extra care at the intersection of State Highway 1 and State Highway 29 at Piarere while Intersection Speed Zone signs approaching the intersection are out of operation due to damage.

Intersection Speed Zones are electronic signs that detect when someone is turning into or out of a side road and temporarily reduce the legal speed limit on the state highway (usually from 100km/h to 60km/h or 70km/h). They also do this when someone is crossing the state highway from a side road.

Damage to the components within the road surface that trigger the electronic signage at the SH1/SH29 intersection means the signs are permanently displaying 60km/h. Because of this, the Intersection Speed Zones signs have been turned off and the intersection is operating at a temporary speed limit of 70km/h, which will remain in place until the damaged components have been replaced and the Intersection Speed Zone is operating as it should.

Our contractors are working with other specialists to identify and coordinate a repair for the damaged components. We will continue to keep the community informed when we have more information about the repair and timings.

Motorists are asked to take care and follow the 70km/h speed at the intersection.

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists in advance for exercising care through this area while the Intersection Speed Zone signs are out of operation.

