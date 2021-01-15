Partner sought for new Health Education Centre - UCOL

Friday, 15 January, 2021 - 12:22

Expressions of interest are being sought to purchase and develop a new education centre for healthcare and social assistance education in King Street, Palmerston North.

UCOL Chief Financial Officer Brian Trott said UCOL is seeking to partner with a developer to purchase and carry out the redevelopment of the building to create the new Centre. "Our preference is for UCOL to focus on education. We want to enter into a long term lease rather than own and build the facility, and think this is a great opportunity for the right developer. The purpose-built facility will help meet the increasing demands of the health sector and social services".

UCOL has identified a building that it wants to sell, with the buyer developing the building and leasing it back to UCOL. Expressions of interest for the tender are available on the government tender GETS and close on 12 February 2021 www.GETS.govt.nz.

Health education represents a third of UCOL’s activity and continues to have strong demand - providing education for people to work in Nursing, Medical Imaging Technology and community health and social service environments. The new Centre will provide better contemporary education experiences for students, as well as greater connections with the health and social service sectors, and community health organisations. The Centre will progress the whole of life education training that is required to meet community needs.

"Now more than ever, our regions need suitably qualified health workers. The Centre will provide an education environment for the healthcare professionals of tomorrow."

The proposal has the support of the Palmerston North Council, CEDA, MidCentral DHB, Iwi and the broader health sector. UCOL’s healthcare education is a foundation to the regions’ health services and plays a vital role in the employment opportunities and employment demands of our region, as well as nationally and globally.