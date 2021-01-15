SH1 traffic to be detoured through Ngaruawahia from next weekend

Friday, 15 January, 2021 - 12:31

Work on the Hamilton section of the Waikato Expressway will see night-time detours over two or three nights from Sunday 24 January.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises State Highway 1 traffic will be detoured through Ngaruawahia on the old state highway route (Great South Road) while works are undertaken where the Hamilton section ties into the Ngaruawahia section. The works include moving barriers and installing Safe Hits lane sticks.

On Sunday 24 January, all north-bound traffic will be detoured off the expressway at Horotiu between 8pm and 5am, before re-joining the expressway at Taupiri.

The following night, southbound traffic will be detoured at Taupiri and re-join the expressway at Horotiu. Depending on progress, the southbound detour may stretch to a second night.

In case of unfavourable weather, works will be moved to the next fine night/s.

Further works of this nature will take place at regular intervals throughout the year. The 22km Hamilton section of the expressway is expected to open to traffic late this year.