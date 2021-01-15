Heat kits to tackle cold, damp Dunedin homes - council

Friday, 15 January, 2021 - 12:55

Dunedin (Friday, 15 January 2021) - A new toolkit to help identify heat loss, fight damp and mould and support energy efficiency in Dunedin homes is now available at Dunedin Public Libraries.

Six of the Home Energy Audit Toolkits have been distributed to libraries across the city and are available to be borrowed - just like a book - to anyone with a library card.

DCC Eco Design Advisor Lisa Burrough says each kit includes tools to measure air temperature and moisture levels, find heat loss due to poor insulation and check the moisture levels of firewood and the power consumption of appliances.

Together the tools will help homeowners identify ways to make their homes warmer, drier and healthier, as well as ways to save money on power bills and reduce their carbon footprint.

Each kit also comes with complete instructions for the use of each tool.

The Dunedin City Council is among the first councils to invest in the kits, after seeing them being rolled out in Auckland, Mrs Burrough says.

Each kit costs about $200 and funding comes from the DCC’s existing Energy Plan budget.

The six kits now at Dunedin’s libraries are in addition to five already made available by the DCC for use by community groups.

Each Home Energy Audit Toolkit will include:

A hygrometer - to measure air temperatures and moisture levels including tips on how to avoid cold, damp conditions that cause condensation and mould.

An infrared thermometer - to find thermal leaks due to poor insulation of ineffective seals including tips on how to fix them.

A thermometer - to measure hot water and check you aren’t wasting money by overheating your hot water cylinder (also a safety issue).

A stopwatch - to measure your shower flow rate including tips on how to make savings through efficient use of hot water.

A moisture meter for firewood - to make sure your firewood is dry enough for optimum burning.

A power meter - to measure the running cost of plug-in appliances including tips on how you can save money on appliances, heating and lighting.

Instructions on how to use each tool.

A record booklet for recording your measurements and energy saving actions.

Mrs Burrough says the toolkits are part of wider efforts to address Dunedin’s problem with old, cold and damp housing, which contributes to higher heating costs and poorer health outcomes. Improving the energy efficiency of homes will also help the city move towards it’s Zero Carbon 2030 target.

The most recent BRANZ House Condition Survey, completed in 2015, pointed to inadequate levels of insultation and problems with mould in many of the 560 houses surveyed across New Zealand.

Mould was visible in 49% of houses surveyed, while 53% of homes could benefit from extra insulation, among other issues.

The DCC has been working in a variety of ways to encourage better quality housing in Dunedin, including through the Mayor’s Taskforce for Housing and the Housing Action Plan, which includes recommendations for healthy homes in Dunedin.