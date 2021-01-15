Missing swimmer located deceased - NZ Police

|
A 17-year-old male reported missing in the Waikato River yesterday evening has been located deceased.
He was found by the Police National Dive Squad shortly before midday today.
Police extend their sympathies to his family and loved ones.
The death will be referred to the Coroner.
