Kau Tuli sets scene for Pacific young people to be heard - MPP

Friday, 15 January, 2021 - 14:41

Made up of six driven and enthusiastic young Pacific people from across New Zealand, Kau TulÄ« claims a seat at the table to help influence and shape decisions made for Pacific Aotearoa.

Northern region’s Arizona Ariki Nofoali’I Leger (MÄori, Samoan, Tongan, Fijian) and Leorida Peters (Samoan), Central region’s Jess Reiher (Kiribati and MÄori) and Fredwyn Kisona (Tokelauan, Samoan) joined Cam Young (Cook Islands, Samoa, Scotland) and Okirano Tilaia (Samoan) from the Southern Region for the first advisory meeting with the Ministry for Pacific Peoples (MPP), in Wellington.

The group was formed last year to help inform and shape MPP’s response to achieving goal four of the Pacific Aotearoa Lalanga Fou report to have Confident, Thriving and Resilient Pacific young people throughout New Zealand.

Group members believe it is paramount to recognise Pacific young people as a diverse and ever-changing group, as does the Ministry.

One of the group’s core functions is to provide advice on the impacts of the areas of culture and identity, education, employment and mental and wellbeing for Pacific young people in Aotearoa.

Last year, Kau TulÄ« identified a need to engage with Pacific young people to listen to the issues they face, their concerns, and look for ways to address these in a style that best resonates with Pacific young people.

At last week’s advisory meeting, three MPP units presented and provided an oversight of the work they do within the Ministry.

Kau TulÄ« members were also asked questions regarding their thoughts on specific aspects of each unit’s work streams as well as being provided the opportunity to ask questions.

The meeting also provided the platform for Kau TulÄ« to discuss their focus for 2021, which is to deliver initiatives they have proposed assisting and strengthening Pacific young peoples’ mental health and resilience.

Going forward, Kau TulÄ« will meet with MPP monthly, to provide advice and perspectives which benefit Pacific young people and give them a much-needed voice on important issues affecting them.