Police seek Pania Waaka in Karori homicide investigation

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police would like to speak to 35-year-old Pania Waaka, who may have information that can assist Police investigating a homicide in Karori on 20 December.
She is believed to be travelling between the Wellington, Whanganui and Hastings areas.
Anyone with information that can assist Police is asked to contact 105 and quote file number 201220/8063.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice