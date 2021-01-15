Body recovered from Central Otago pond

Friday, 15 January, 2021 - 22:00

A body has been recovered from Pinders Pond in Central Otago this evening.

Emergency services were notified of a person missing in the water about 7.35pm.

Divers from the local search and rescue team were called in due to the murky water.

A body was recovered about 9.25pm.

The Police National Dive Squad was notified but has now been stood down.