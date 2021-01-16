Three charged following burglaries of building materials in Napier

Saturday, 16 January, 2021 - 07:05

Three local men have been arrested following a series of burglaries in November and December targeting building materials in Napier.

On 14 January Police executed search warrants in the Eskdale and Bayview areas.

These warrants followed warrants executed at the same addresses in late December.

A large amount of building materials were seized as a result of these warrants and have been recovered, to be returned to the building companies affected by the burglaries.

Three have been charged in relation to these incidents.

A 49-year-old man has been charged with four counts of burglary, and four counts of receiving property.

A 35-year-old man has been charged with five counts of burglary, and a 48-year-old man has been charged with receiving property.

All are due to appear in Napier District Court on 20 January.

Police would like to remind local building companies to take care to protect their property on site - use good lighting, install fencing, and install security cameras where possible.