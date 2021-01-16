Serious crash in South Wairarapa

|
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash involving a motorcycle and car on Lake Ferry Road (between Kahutara Road and Sinclair Way).
Police were alerted to the crash just before 11.45am.
The motorcyclist is reported to have serious injuries.
A helicopter is assisting.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
