Police name Te Awamutu fatal crash victim

Saturday, 16 January, 2021 - 09:40

Police can now name the person who died in a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Parklands Road and Roto O Rangi Road on 6 January.

He was Damian Nicholson, 24, of Kihikihi.

Police extend their sympathies to his family and friends at this time.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.