Police name Te Awamutu fatal crash victim

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police can now name the person who died in a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Parklands Road and Roto O Rangi Road on 6 January.
He was Damian Nicholson, 24, of Kihikihi.
Police extend their sympathies to his family and friends at this time.
An investigation into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice