Police name man who died swimming at Pinders Pond

Police can now release the name of the man who died while swimming at Pinders Pond on Saturday 15 January.
He was Ehsan Bin Zakaria Muhammad, 23, a Malaysian national living in Roxburgh, Central Otago.
Police extend their sympathies to his family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time.
His death will be referred to the Coroner.
