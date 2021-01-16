Police name man who died swimming at Pinders Pond

Saturday, 16 January, 2021 - 16:20

Police can now release the name of the man who died while swimming at Pinders Pond on Saturday 15 January.

He was Ehsan Bin Zakaria Muhammad, 23, a Malaysian national living in Roxburgh, Central Otago.

Police extend their sympathies to his family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time.

His death will be referred to the Coroner.