Search and rescue operation launched on Wellington's south coast

Sunday, 17 January, 2021 - 20:40

A Search and Rescue operation has been launched on Wellington’s south coast after a kayak was found floating in the water earlier today.

The kayak - pictured - was located around 3:30pm in Tarakena Bay, with some freshly-caught fish on it.

Police inquiries have identified an individual who was thought to have gone kayaking this morning, who has not returned when expected.

A helicopter is in the air searching, and Police Search and Rescue are also conducting land-based searches.

The Police boat Lady Liz, and a Wellington Airport rescue boat are also searching on the water.