Search and rescue operation launched on Wellington's south coast

|
[ login or create an account ]
A Search and Rescue operation has been launched on Wellington’s south coast after a kayak was found floating in the water earlier today.
The kayak - pictured - was located around 3:30pm in Tarakena Bay, with some freshly-caught fish on it.
Police inquiries have identified an individual who was thought to have gone kayaking this morning, who has not returned when expected.
A helicopter is in the air searching, and Police Search and Rescue are also conducting land-based searches.
The Police boat Lady Liz, and a Wellington Airport rescue boat are also searching on the water.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice