Homicide investigation in Hawera

Monday, 18 January, 2021 - 07:15

Police have launched a homicide investigation following the death of two people at a property in Hawera early this morning.

At around 2:50 this morning, emergency services were called to a property where two people were located deceased.

One person was arrested at the scene without incident and is assisting Police with our enquiries.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident.

A scene guard is in place and a scene examination will continue this morning.