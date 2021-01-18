Fatal Crash on State Highway 2, Papamoa Beach in Tauranga

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police can confirm one person has died following a serious crash on SH2, Papamoa Beach, Tauranga last night.
Emergency services were alerted to the two-vehicle crash, involving a car and a 4x4 vehicle, just before 11pm.
Both vehicles had a single occupant.
The driver of the car died at the scene and the driver of the 4x4 vehicle was transported to hospital in a serious condition.
The road was closed for a number of hours and diversions were in place.
The scene is now clear and the road open.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice