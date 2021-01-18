Restricted fire season for Wairarapa - FENZ

Monday, 18 January, 2021 - 10:04

The Wairarapa moves to a restricted fire season as of 8am Wednesday 20 January.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Phill Wishnowsky says a restricted fire season means people need a fire permit it they want to light an outdoor fire in the Wairarapa.

"The change in season has been prompted by dryness across the area, and more hot dry weather to come," he says.

"There is plenty of dry vegetation around and if a fire started, it would spread very quickly."

Everyone in the Wairarapa, including visitors, is urged to follow the restricted fire season rules.

"It’s easy to apply for a fire permit. Go to www.checkitsalright.nz and follow the instructions on how to apply for one," Phill Wishnowsky says.

"If you have a permit, follow its conditions."

"When you apply for a permit we can also help you plan your fire and advise on the best day, time and location for your fire to reduce the likelihood of it getting out of control."

The Tararua District is still in an open fire season, but people are urged to take precautions, pay attention to the weather and conditions, and be safe with fire.

"Follow the tips on www.checkitsalright.nz to make sure you, and your family and friends, stay safe," says Phill Wishnowsky.