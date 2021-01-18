Dunedin City Council unveils plans for growth across the city

Monday, 18 January, 2021 - 11:38

Dunedin residents will soon be hearing about proposed planning changes that pave the way for another 2500 homes to be built across the city.

The Dunedin City Council has been working on changes to the Second Generation Dunedin City District Plan (2GP) to provide for more housing. With the city’s growing population, more capacity is needed.

DCC City Development Manager Dr Anna Johnson says the key changes will be outlined in information being included with the next round of rates notices. These will be arriving in letterboxes from this week.

Dunedin residents have previously been asked for their ideas on how and where the city should grow. That feedback helped to develop proposed changes to the 2GP, which are called Variation 2: Additional Housing Capacity.

The proposed changes include rule changes for most of suburban Dunedin that will:

- remove the restrictions on who can live in family flats

- allow smaller site sizes and provide for duplexes

- create more flexibility for development through changes such as making it easier to average out site sizes in subdivisions

- improve how the plan manages the development of areas rezoned for new houses (greenfield sites) to encourage good urban design and well-managed infrastructure

- make better provision for social housing.

Zoning changes for some sites which will result in:

- new greenfield sites for development in areas that were zoned rural or rural residential

- more areas of medium-density zoning (where the density of housing can be increased).

Subject to Council approval on 29 January, further details, such as where the new development sites are, will be made public when Variation 2 is released on 3 February 2021. From that date, people will be able to visit www.dunedin.govt.nz/2GP to see what’s proposed and when any changes would apply.

Dr Johnson says, "These changes are city-wide, so we want to give residents a heads up about what’s coming. People will be able to see what the changes mean for their property when details are made public next month."

Most property owners whose sites are proposed to be rezoned through Variation 2, and those who own property nearby (within 50m), will receive a separate letter informing them of the change.

People can make formal submissions on what’s proposed from 3 February to 4 March 2021. There will be more information about the submission process on the DCC website at that time.

Dr Johnson says the Variation 2 changes should provide for about 2500 new homes to be built across the city. This is in addition to the 3400 the 2GP is already expected to provide over the next 10 years.