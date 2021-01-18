Infrastructure works begin at Te Pa Tahuna

Monday, 18 January, 2021 - 13:20

Ngāi Tahu Property has appointed civil construction company Downer to carry out the new infrastructure work for Te Pā Tāhuna - the residential development under way on Gorge Road in Tāhuna Queenstown.

The firm has begun infrastructure construction work.

Ngāi Tahu Property General Manager Blair Forgie says the commencement of civil works on the site is an exciting next step towards building new homes for the people of Queenstown.

"The programme requires the install of the infrastructure on the site, getting it ready for when we start building. Downer are proven specialists in these types of projects, and we look forward to seeing the progress over coming months."

The full civil works programme will be completed in several stages, including minor earthworks and grading of the site, developing infrastructure that involves laying service pipes and cables, and building the roads and footpaths that support the development of the site. The infrastructure installation also follows a highly successful demolition phase that was completed before Christmas 2019.

"Together with our demolition contractors Ryal Bush Transport we diverted an outstanding 91 per cent of waste from landfill and into recycling," Blair says.

"We remain in the design stages of Te Pā Tāhuna and the Ngāi Tahu Property team is placing a lot of emphasis on delivering warm and comfortable homes.

"Collectively we are working towards building more than 300 new homes - including more than 105 KiwiBuild homes - and supporting commercial spaces on the former site of Whakatipu High School.

"The majority of these will be apartments alongside some terraced homes, which will form the backbone of a modern, master-planned community. These will be across various price points, and a mix of housing types, providing KiwiBuild and market homes," says Blair.

"Thanks to the efforts of Ryal Bush Transport, we have made a great start on the project and we look forward to also working with Downer on the next phase."