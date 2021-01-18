Increased assaults, firearms used against police

Monday, 18 January, 2021 - 15:55

The latest example in Northland of Police being assaulted and threatened shows the need for police to be permanently armed, and mandatory prison sentences handed out for those who assault or brandish firearms against our officers, says Sensible Sentencing Trust.

"The two arrested in Northland on charges of assaulting police, threatening to kill, and using a firearm against police, is just one of the increasing number of incidents involving firearms and assaults against our first responders," says Darroch Ball co-leader of Sensible Sentencing Trust.

"There needs to be a realisation that these incidents are getting worse, more serious in nature, occurring more often, and will end in tragedy very soon if something drastic isn’t done."

"We need to permanently arm our police so they can defend themselves and our community against the out-of-control number of gun incidents they are dealing with."

"We also need to come down hard on people who assault or brandish firearms against our officers with mandatory prison time. The lackadaisical approach we have had when dealing with offenders has led to this situation where police are now targets, and our communities are in real danger."

"The seriousness of offending has now escalated to the point where guns are being brandished at police almost on a daily basis," says Mr Ball.

"If no action is taken by this government, we will see our officers continually put in the line of fire with no way of defending themselves. It will inevitably end in tragedy for our officers and members of the public.