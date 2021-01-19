Serious crash on Wellington Urban Motorway

Tuesday, 19 January, 2021 - 05:40

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on the Wellington Urban Motorway, on the flyover between the Molesworth Street on-ramp and the Aotea Quay on-ramp.

Police were alerted to the two-vehicle crash at about 4.20am.

Two people were travelling in each vehicle and they have sustained injuries.

The serious crash unit is examining the scene and this section of the urban motorway is expected to be closed for some hours.

Diversions are in place for northbound traffic at the Tinakori Road off-ramp and access to the motorway is closed at Molesworth Street and Tinakori Road.

Motorists travelling southbound into Wellington are asked to travel with care especially while travelling past the crash site.