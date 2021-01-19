'Gangland' book ban by Corrections within its rights - Sensible Sentencing Trust

Tuesday, 19 January, 2021 - 07:59

The Department of Corrections is well within its rights to refuse Jared Savage’s "Gangland" book from being read by inmates and it is outrageous that resources and time are now potentially going to be wasted in court about it, says Sensible Sentencing Trust.

"The irony is utterly palpable that ‘jail-house lawyer’ Arthur Taylor is filing a complaint about the matter referencing that it’s a breach of the ‘Bill of Rights Act’. If those inmates tried referencing that Act a long time before they committed crimes against others, they might’ve avoided going to prison in the first place," says Darroch Ball co-leader of Sensible Sentencing Trust.

"When criminals are sentenced to prison, they give up certain rights and they give up certain freedoms. One of those happen to be choices of certain reading materials; full stop."

"If you are wanting to read the book either don’t commit the crime or just wait until you’ve finished your time. Then you can read it twice."

"Corrections have rightly determined that this publication could cause issues within the prison and have rightly stopped it from being read. There should be no more wasted time on litigation," says Mr Ball.

"Prison isn’t a holiday camp. They can do without one book."