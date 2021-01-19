Tuesday, 19 January, 2021 - 08:40

The search for missing kayaker Koyren Campbell continues today.

The Police National Dive Squad, two LandSAR teams, a Royal New Zealand Air Force NH90 crew, and Police launch the Lady Elizabeth IV are all expected to assist, weather conditions permitting.

The search area will continue to focus on the areas mapped by the Rescue Co-ordination Centre (RCCNZ), from Sinclair Head to Palliser Bay.

We continue to appeal to members of the public who might be in the south coast area including Eastbourne through to Wairarapa, or along the Miramar/Seatoun coast to be vigilant and on the look out for Koyren or any equipment or clothing that might belong to him.

We also want to talk to anyone who might have taken photos of the Tarakena Bay area on Sunday and who might have captured any images containing the red kayak.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police via 105 and quote event number P045173862.