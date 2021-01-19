Closing the Gaps Programme supports sustainable employment - Council

Tuesday, 19 January, 2021 - 10:01

Over the next six months Gore District businesses can access financial support to take on young jobseekers and people displaced by COVID-19 as part of a new programme called Closing the Gaps.

Delivering sustainable employment outcomes is the goal of Closing the Gaps - the Gore District’s Mayor’s Taskforce for Jobs - Community Recovery Programme. The Mayor’s Taskforce for Jobs is a nationwide network of New Zealand mayors organised and administered by Local Government New Zealand. Closing the Gaps will support young people and people impacted by COVID-19 to get into sustainable employment (i.e. fulltime paid work for 30+ hours a week).

Gore District Mayor Tracy Hicks said 2021 is likely to be as challenging, if not more challenging than 2020, for businesses.

"This targeted initiative is a great opportunity for local employers to access extra resources and give some of our people much-needed work experience. It’s all about identifying and plugging the gaps for employers and employees".

Closing the Gaps will help to connect employers and employees, contributing to positive outcomes in the community.

Four key partners are delivering Closing the Gaps: Mayor’s Taskforce for Jobs, Ministry of Social Development, Hokonui Huanui and the Gore District Council.

"We’re linking with our partners to maximise the opportunities for employment and encouraging employers to get involved," Mr Hicks said.

Small to medium-sized enterprises can access grants from Closing the Gaps to enable employment.

"We’ll be liaising closely with local employers to let them know how Closing the Gaps can support them. Support could include skills development, subsidising employee costs and the creation of employee pathway plans."

Potential employers and job seekers can get in touch with the programme by contacting coordinator Mark McCann at the Gore District Council or through The Hub in Brennan Lane.