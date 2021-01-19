Police acknowledge IPCA report which found use of force was justified

Tuesday, 19 January, 2021 - 10:15

Police acknowledge the findings of the Independent Police Conduct Authority which found the use of force required to arrest a wanted offender in West Auckland was justified.

On 25 November 2019, Police received information that the man, who was wanted by Police for an aggravated robbery involving a firearm, was at an address in Glendene.

A long and high-risk stand off occurred between the offender and Police staff, which included AOS.

Among other things, the offender told Police he had at least two firearms on him and they believed him to be under the influence of drugs, which he later admitted.

When he eventually surrendered to Police, reasonable force was required to ensure he had no firearms on him.

Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan says this incident had the potential to be far more serious and the staff did the right thing by taking extra precautions when effecting the arrest:

"In any situation where an offender is known to carry firearms or tells Police they have a firearm, it must be treated with extreme caution.

Our staff need to make quick decisions to ensure they keep our community safe but also to make sure they can go home to their families at the end of the day."

The IPCA found the use of force was justified and that appropriate medical care was provided to the offender.