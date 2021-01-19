UPDATE: Serious crash

Tuesday, 19 January, 2021 - 13:35

Statement to be attributed to Wellington Road Police Manager, Inspector Wade Jennings:

Police have now reviewed CCTV footage of the Wellington Urban Motorway following this morning's fatal crash.

We can confirm the vehicle in which two people died today entered the motorway by turning right into a northbound lane from Cornish Street, Petone.

Police enquiries are continuing and further updates will be provided when available.