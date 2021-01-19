Serious crash in Papamoa Beach, Tauranga - NZ Police

|
Emergency services are responding to a report of a serious crash at the intersection of Sandhurst Drive and Papamoa Beach Road, in Papamoa Beach.
The crash, between a car and a cyclist, occurred about 2:50pm.
One person is in a critical condition.
Diversions are being put in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.
