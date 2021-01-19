Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Council’s Maori Economic Development Fund supports Maori enterprise

HomeNational
Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Tuesday, 19 January, 2021 - 16:31

The 2020/21 MÄori Economic Development Fund is now open to whÄnau, hapÅ«, iwi and mÄtÄwaka in KÄpiti to help develop their business or social enterprise.

The grants fund was established in 2013 by the KÄpiti Coast District Council and Te Whakaminenga o KÄpiti, providing financial assistance to a range of mana whenua entities such as the MÄoriland Film Festival, Åtaki Manuka Growers Ltd, KÄpiti Island Nature Tours and Toi Matarau Gallery.

Madeleine Young, MÄoriland Programme Manager says the funding has supported the MÄoriland Charitable Trust to grow the MÄoriland Hub into a centre of excellence for MÄori film and creative arts.

"MÄoriland is a kaupapa and tikanga MÄori organisation that is supportive, inclusive, mana enhancing and collaborative. The 2018 funding from Council supported the opening of Toi Matarau Gallery in 2019 which has become a permanent fixture within the MÄoriland Hub on Åtaki’s Main Street," says Ms Young.

"The gallery is a celebration of Indigenous creativity with a focus on artists from the A.R.T. Confederation - the collective peoples of Te Äti Awa, NgÄti Raukawa ki te Tonga and NgÄti Toa Rangatira," says Maakarita Paku, Kaitiaki Toi at MÄoriland.

Rupene Waaka, Chair of Te Whakaminenga o KÄpiti says economic development is important for MÄori, and for all KÄpiti communities.

"In KÄpiti, mana whenua are making a strong economic, environmental, social and cultural contribution at all levels and we want to augment that contribution. A total of $60,000 is available for projects that align to the MÄori Economic Development strategy, and we look forward to seeing strong applications come in," says Mr Waaka.

For more information about the MÄori Economic Development strategy, including how to apply for a grant, visit: www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/maori-ed-grant

Applications close 5pm, 5 February 2021.

All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.