Council’s Maori Economic Development Fund supports Maori enterprise

Tuesday, 19 January, 2021 - 16:31

The 2020/21 MÄori Economic Development Fund is now open to whÄnau, hapÅ«, iwi and mÄtÄwaka in KÄpiti to help develop their business or social enterprise.

The grants fund was established in 2013 by the KÄpiti Coast District Council and Te Whakaminenga o KÄpiti, providing financial assistance to a range of mana whenua entities such as the MÄoriland Film Festival, Åtaki Manuka Growers Ltd, KÄpiti Island Nature Tours and Toi Matarau Gallery.

Madeleine Young, MÄoriland Programme Manager says the funding has supported the MÄoriland Charitable Trust to grow the MÄoriland Hub into a centre of excellence for MÄori film and creative arts.

"MÄoriland is a kaupapa and tikanga MÄori organisation that is supportive, inclusive, mana enhancing and collaborative. The 2018 funding from Council supported the opening of Toi Matarau Gallery in 2019 which has become a permanent fixture within the MÄoriland Hub on Åtaki’s Main Street," says Ms Young.

"The gallery is a celebration of Indigenous creativity with a focus on artists from the A.R.T. Confederation - the collective peoples of Te Äti Awa, NgÄti Raukawa ki te Tonga and NgÄti Toa Rangatira," says Maakarita Paku, Kaitiaki Toi at MÄoriland.

Rupene Waaka, Chair of Te Whakaminenga o KÄpiti says economic development is important for MÄori, and for all KÄpiti communities.

"In KÄpiti, mana whenua are making a strong economic, environmental, social and cultural contribution at all levels and we want to augment that contribution. A total of $60,000 is available for projects that align to the MÄori Economic Development strategy, and we look forward to seeing strong applications come in," says Mr Waaka.

For more information about the MÄori Economic Development strategy, including how to apply for a grant, visit: www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/maori-ed-grant

Applications close 5pm, 5 February 2021.