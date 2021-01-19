Council’s Maori Economic Development Fund supports Maori enterprise

|
The 2020/21 MÄori Economic Development Fund is now open to whÄnau, hapÅ«, iwi and mÄtÄwaka in KÄpiti to help develop their business or social enterprise.
The grants fund was established in 2013 by the KÄpiti Coast District Council and Te Whakaminenga o KÄpiti, providing financial assistance to a range of mana whenua entities such as the MÄoriland Film Festival, Åtaki Manuka Growers Ltd, KÄpiti Island Nature Tours and Toi Matarau Gallery.
Madeleine Young, MÄoriland Programme Manager says the funding has supported the MÄoriland Charitable Trust to grow the MÄoriland Hub into a centre of excellence for MÄori film and creative arts.
"MÄoriland is a kaupapa and tikanga MÄori organisation that is supportive, inclusive, mana enhancing and collaborative. The 2018 funding from Council supported the opening of Toi Matarau Gallery in 2019 which has become a permanent fixture within the MÄoriland Hub on Åtaki’s Main Street," says Ms Young.
"The gallery is a celebration of Indigenous creativity with a focus on artists from the A.R.T. Confederation - the collective peoples of Te Äti Awa, NgÄti Raukawa ki te Tonga and NgÄti Toa Rangatira," says Maakarita Paku, Kaitiaki Toi at MÄoriland.
Rupene Waaka, Chair of Te Whakaminenga o KÄpiti says economic development is important for MÄori, and for all KÄpiti communities.
"In KÄpiti, mana whenua are making a strong economic, environmental, social and cultural contribution at all levels and we want to augment that contribution. A total of $60,000 is available for projects that align to the MÄori Economic Development strategy, and we look forward to seeing strong applications come in," says Mr Waaka.
For more information about the MÄori Economic Development strategy, including how to apply for a grant, visit: www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/maori-ed-grant
Applications close 5pm, 5 February 2021.
