Missing kayaker - search ongoing

Wednesday, 20 January, 2021 - 10:40

The search for missing kayaker Koyren Campbell continues today.

The Police National Dive Squad will search at Tarakena Bay, where clothing items belonging to Koyren were located on the seabed yesterday.

This will be supported by a Royal New Zealand Navy underwater search team and equipment, and the Police launch Lady Elizabeth IV and crew.

With weather permitting, an aerial search along the Wairarapa coastline by a Royal New Zealand Air Force NH-90 will go ahead this afternoon, with support from ground teams along parts of the shoreline.

Last night LandSAR teams completed another thorough search of the coastline of the Miramar Peninsula, however nothing further of note was located.

Police are still interested in speaking to anyone who may have come across a life jacket or kayak paddle in the greater Wellington area since Koyren went missing.

Anyone with any information that can assist Police is asked to call 105 and quote event number P045173862.