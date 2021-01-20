Keeping children safe and informed about events related to the US Inauguration - DIA

Wednesday, 20 January, 2021 - 11:09

The Department of Internal Affairs and Netsafe are urging parents and caregivers to be mindful of the online content their tamariki may be consuming in the lead up to the inauguration of president-elect of the United States of America Joe Biden on 20 January (21 January NZ time).

Following the recent coverage of violent events in the US, there are concerns young people may be exposed to an increased amount of harmful content online. "It’s important parents and caregivers are aware of the risk of harmful content being circulated as a result of recent unrest in America. Sometimes young people find things they never intended to look at online and it is vital we know how to support our tamariki and rangatahi to not only be safe online but what to do if they see something that upsets or disturbs them," says Jared Mullen, Director of Digital Safety at DIA.

"If you ever see any harmful content online, you can help take it down by using the online platform’s reporting tools, as it is likely against their terms and conditions" Jared Mullen said.

Martin Cocker, Netsafe CEO says, "Netsafe’s research shows that 20 percent of young people can’t participate in daily activities because of harmful online experiences. It can be hard for parents to know how to help their child which is why Netsafe created an Online Safety Parent Toolkit to give parents the tools to talk to their child about online activities. This is important as ongoing discussions are proven to minimise the harm if things do go wrong."

To find more information about how to keep your tamariki and rangatahi safe online visit www.keepitrealonline.govt.nz. Netsafe’s Online Safety Parent Toolkit gives parents and whanau access to the tools to teach their kids how to access digital opportunities and reduce harm. You can find it at netsafe.org.nz/digitalparenting including advice on how to support a young person who has viewed upsetting content online: Helping Young People Exposed to Upsetting Content

1737: text or talk with a trained counsellor 24 hours a day. Free service. Text or phone: 1737.

To report harmful content you find online, visit the Departments website: www.dia.govt.nz/web/submitforms.nsf/cencomp ends