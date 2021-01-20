Firearm recovered in Karori homicide investigation

Wednesday, 20 January, 2021 - 13:05

Wellington Police has recovered a firearm that it believes may be linked to the homicide of Rau Tongia in Karori on 20 December.

The firearm was recovered during a search warrant in Wilton earlier in January.

It is currently undergoing forensic analysis.

Officers are also seeking to determine whether it is linked to any other offending across the district.

While testing is underway Police is unable to provide further information about the firearm.

"We want to reassure the public that we are making good progress in this investigation," says acting Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Wescott.

"No one should have to put up with this activity in their neighbourhood and we will continue to target those involved in violent offending."

Anyone who witnessed or heard anything suspicious in the early hours of 20 December who has not yet spoken to Police is urged to do so on 105, quoting file number 201220/8063.