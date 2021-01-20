Resurfacing works on SH1 Whakauru Bridge, Tokoroa

Wednesday, 20 January, 2021 - 13:55

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises road resurfacing work will commence on State Highway 1 at Whakauru Bridge in Tokoroa from Tuesday 26 January.

Work will take place between 6pm and 6am, with Stop/Go traffic management and a temporary speed limit of 30km/h in place. Work is expected to take three days, weather permitting, and minor delays can be expected during work hours.

Outside work hours the road will operate as normal.

Waka Kotahi thanks road users for their patience while we carry out this work.