NCEA results available tomorrow

Wednesday, 20 January, 2021 - 14:32

Around 140,000 students will be able to access their provisional NCEA results through the New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA) website tomorrow, with approximately 1.1 million personalised exam booklets and digital exam entries having been marked.

In addition to checking their results, logging into the NZQA website will let students see how many Learning Recognition Credits they have earned, and whether they have been awarded Course Endorsements, a Certificate Endorsement or University Entrance.

NZQA has also extended its call centre opening hours until 8pm tomorrow, with extra staff ready to answer specific queries students may have about their NCEA results.

The NZQA call centre can be contacted on 0800 697 296 or helpdesk@nzqa.govt.nz.

NZQA returns marked papers to students from late January, after which students can apply for a review or reconsideration.

Results for New Zealand Scholarship exams are on track to be released in early February.