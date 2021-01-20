Arrest in relation to Upper Hutt burglaries

Wednesday, 20 January, 2021 - 19:25

Hutt Valley Police have arrested a 35-year-old woman in relation to two recent burglaries in the Upper Hutt area.

The woman has been charged with burglary and a number of fraud related offences as a result of allegedly using bankcards stolen in the burglaries.

She is due to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court tomorrow, Thursday 21 January 2021.

We are aware of how distressing recent burglaries have been for the Upper Hutt community.

We want to reassure our community we are committed to holding offenders to account and urge anyone who sees anything suspicious to report it to Police.