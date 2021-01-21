NCEA results released - NZQA

Thursday, 21 January, 2021 - 07:54

More than 165,000 students can now view their provisional NCEA results from 2020 on the New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA) website.

Students unsure of their National Student Number (NSN) or Student Login password can contact NZQA’s call centre on 0800 697 296 or helpdesk@nzqa.govt.nz. For privacy reasons, we can give results and NSNs only to the students concerned.

NZQA’s call centre will stay open until 8pm tonight; and has been expanded with trained staff to ensure we can answer students’ queries about their results, as well as a specialist team of experienced advisors to offer further guidance.

While many students will be relieved to simply have their results back, those who have not achieved the credits they need can find information on the NZQA website about the range of support and options available to them.

Students can view marked digital exams from late January, while printed exam papers will be returned to students from late January to early February.

After receiving their marked papers, students have until 26 February to apply for a review or reconsideration.

Students who sat New Zealand Scholarship exams will be able to view their results online from 4 February and apply for a review or reconsideration until 5 March.