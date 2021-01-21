Appeal for information after burglary near Oamaru

Thursday, 21 January, 2021 - 08:35

Police are appealing for information regarding a burglary from the Riverstone Kitchen gift shop, north of Oamaru.

At around 2am on Friday 15th January display items outside the gift shop were stolen.

These include two garden ornaments (pictured) and a number of other ornaments.

The value of the items stolen is more than $1000.

Police are making enquiries into the burglary including reviewing CCTV footage.

We would however like to hear from anyone who may be able to assist Police with our investigation.

Anyone who has information about the incident or recognises the two garden ornaments is asked to contact Police.

We'd also like to speak to the women pictured as we believe they may be able to assist us with our enquiries.

Anyone who recognises these women are asked to also contact Police.

Information can be passed on through 105 by quoting file number 210118/3845.