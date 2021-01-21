Serious crash: SH8 Pleasant Point - Cave Highway

Thursday, 21 January, 2021 - 10:11

Police are currently in attendance at a serious crash on State Highway 8 (Pleasant Point - Cave Highway) near Cave.

Police received the report of a crash involving a truck and pedestrian just after 9:30am today.

One person is reported to have suffered serious injuries.

Officers are assisting with traffic management, and the road will shortly be closed for a period of time while a rescue helicopter lands.

Members of the public are advised to avoid the area if possible.