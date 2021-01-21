Serious crash on SH2, Tanners Point - NZ Police

|
Emergency services are responding to a serious single-vehicle crash on SH2 at Tanners Point in the Western Bay of Plenty.
Police received a report around 1:20pm that a car had rolled between Wolseley Road and Bridgman Lane.
One person has sustained injuries and will be transported to hospital.
The road will be reduced to one lane for a time and motorists are advised to expect delays.
