Serious crash on SH2, Tanners Point - NZ Police

Thursday, 21 January, 2021 - 14:15

Emergency services are responding to a serious single-vehicle crash on SH2 at Tanners Point in the Western Bay of Plenty.

Police received a report around 1:20pm that a car had rolled between Wolseley Road and Bridgman Lane.

One person has sustained injuries and will be transported to hospital.

The road will be reduced to one lane for a time and motorists are advised to expect delays.