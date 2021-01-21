Sixth arrest made in Wattle Downs assault investigation - NZ Police

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police have made a sixth arrest this afternoon in relation to the Wattle Downs assault investigation.
A man, aged 26, is currently in custody and will also be charged with Attempted Murder.
He is expected to appear in the Manukau District Court tomorrow.
Police enquiries are continuing and we cannot rule out any further arrests being made.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice