Mangakino residents asked to limit water use - Taupo District Council

Thursday, 21 January, 2021 - 15:38

Mangakino residents are being asked to conserve water on Tuesday January 26 and Wednesday January 27, 2021, due to urgent maintenance work on the water supply network.

To allow contractors to replace a failing joint on the water supply pipework, the water supply to the township’s reservoir will be temporarily shut off. While the reservoir has enough water to supply the township for a number of days without needing to be refilled, infrastructure manager Denis Lewis is asking residents to be mindful of their water usage over this time.

"We need the Mangakino community to help us by saving as much water as possible over these two days. There is enough water to go around, but please do consider having shorter showers and delaying watering the garden for a couple of days.

"The section of water network is scheduled for a permanent replacement at the end of the year, but we’ve fast tracked the temporary replacement of this section which we’ve identified as high risk," he said.

Tips to conserve water:

Turn off the tap while brushing your teeth

Skip the bath and take a short shower

Wash only full loads in your washing machine and dishwasher (delay using them at all if possible)

Delay watering the garden for a couple of days

Reduce the amount of times you flush the toilet - if it’s yellow, let it mellow

TaupÅ District Council will regularly update the website and Facebook page with more information.