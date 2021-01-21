Tens of thousands access NCEA results online - NZQA

Thursday, 21 January, 2021 - 16:41

Around 165,000 students have today been able to access their 2020 NCEA results via the New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA) website.

Deputy Chief Executive Assessment, Kristine Kilkelly, says the day has been successful.

"Thousands of students have logged in to check their results and share them with family and friends. Just over 72,000 students had logged in by 4.30 pm."

"Releasing NCEA results is carefully managed so students can quickly and easily access their results."

The NZQA call centre can be contacted on helpdesk@nzqa.govt.nz or 0800 697 296.

Ms Kilkelly adds NZQA’s call centre will be open until 8pm and extra staff are on hand to answer queries students and their families may have about their NCEA results.

Students who have not achieved the credits they need can find information on the NZQA website about the range of support and options available to them.

