Search for missing kayaker suspended

Friday, 22 January, 2021 - 09:15

The search for missing kayaker Koyren Campbell off the Wellington coast has been suspended.

Yesterday, teams finished a grid search of Tarakena Bay.

The decision to suspend a search is never taken lightly, and Mr Campbell's family have been made aware.

It is believed Mr Campbell is no longer alive, and our best efforts to locate him have unfortunately not been successful.

While the search is now suspended, it will be reviewed upon receiving any further relevant information.

We would ask those on the coastline of Wellington and Wairarapa to keep their eyes peeled for any items that may be of interest to search teams, such as a life jacket or kayak paddle.