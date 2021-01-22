Salvation Army courses 'offer hope for whanau'

Friday, 22 January, 2021 - 10:10

Two Tauranga Salvation Army courses aimed at building resilience and improving their relationships kick off next month.

The Positive Lifestyle Programme and Building Awesome WhÄnau both begin next month at The Salvation Army on the corner of Cameron Road and 5th Avenue. Tauranga.

The Positive Lifestyle Programme (PLP) offers participants a practical 8-week course in developing skills promoting self-awareness.

"A lot of people are overwhelmed by anger, grief and loss, and just don’t know how to escape these feelings," says The Tauranga Salvation Army’s Community Ministries Manager Davina Plummer.

"The PLP is a great opportunity to take stock of where they are at and why they do what they do. Often we carry on in life repeating whatever we were raised with or have learnt, and don't have an opportunity to consider the impact of the experiences we have had or to dream and plan our own future goals," she says.

"This, in turn, leads to happier whÄnau and optimism for the future."

Separate women’s and men’s courses are run by a trained facilitator. Topics include stress management, building self-esteem, assertiveness, grief, anger and conflict resolution, and goal setting.

The next women’s course begins on 16 February. The first men’s course of the year will begin in the second term, 2021.

Meanwhile, a course designed to help whÄnau raising tamariki aged 0-12 years will begin on February 11.

Tiaki Tamariki MÄia - Building Awesome WhÄnau includes practical ideas and positive stories from parents still on the journey with their own tamariki. The course facilitator supports participants in their journey with their whÄnau. Session topics include building your family on aroha, protecting your whÄnau, creating boundaries to keep the good stuff in and the bad stuff out, creating and maintaining a positive atmosphere in the home, communication, and living in the big, wide world.

The course is for parents and caregivers and runs over six sessions.